Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AVACF stock remained flat at $$5.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Avance Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
