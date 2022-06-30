Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVACF stock remained flat at $$5.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.