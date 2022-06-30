Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading Down 3.6%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.59. 6,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

