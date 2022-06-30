Azuki Market Cap Hits $121,686.54 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $121,686.54 and $80.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

