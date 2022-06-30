B. Riley Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

