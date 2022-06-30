Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 10,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 504,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on BW. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.50.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,571,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

