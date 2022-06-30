BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.88) to GBX 735 ($9.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.22) to GBX 860 ($10.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 780,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

