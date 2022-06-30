Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 373.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

