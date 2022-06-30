Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 12,565,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BPCGF remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.18 ($0.19) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

