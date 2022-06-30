Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 90,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,091,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 109,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

