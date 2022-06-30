Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 100,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,900,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,996,000 after buying an additional 375,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 967,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,416,063. The company has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

