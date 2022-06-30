Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.86 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

