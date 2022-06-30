Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Declares Dividend of $0.73

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.7319 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.