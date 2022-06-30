Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $121.56

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$121.56 and last traded at C$121.85, with a volume of 143897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$80.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$133.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$140.80.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

