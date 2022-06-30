Bank of New Hampshire Buys 227 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.35 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

