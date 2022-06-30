Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NetApp were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen cut their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.