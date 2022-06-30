Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,750,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,759 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 293,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

