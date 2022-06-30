Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 193,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,382,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,641,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $469.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.38. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

