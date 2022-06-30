Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exelon were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.