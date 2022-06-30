Bank of New Hampshire Invests $1.32 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.