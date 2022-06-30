Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.