Bank of New Hampshire Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 138,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.