Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 30.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

