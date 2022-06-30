Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 11th

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0634 per share by the bank on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BKNIY opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 57.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bankinter (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
