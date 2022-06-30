Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0634 per share by the bank on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

