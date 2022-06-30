Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 2,425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BANT opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
About Bantec (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bantec (BANT)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.