Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 2,425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BANT opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Get Bantec alerts:

About Bantec (Get Rating)

Bantec, Inc, a product and service company, engages in the distribution of advanced low altitude unmanned aerial vehicles systems, services, and products worldwide. It provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services. The company also offers drones; drone accessories, training, and services; accident reconstruction software; counter-drone technology; certificates of authorization; and Waivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.