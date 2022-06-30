Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,966. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,771,000 after purchasing an additional 58,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 900.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.