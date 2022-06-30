Barton Investment Management Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $188.44. 65,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

