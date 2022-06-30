Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 828.8% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Basf from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Basf will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6673 per share. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

