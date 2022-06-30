Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

T stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,941,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

