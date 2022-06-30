Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

