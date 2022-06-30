Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,872. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

