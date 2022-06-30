Baxter Bros Inc. Has $29.79 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 4.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $210.30. 5,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

