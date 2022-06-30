Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

