Bay Rivers Group Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

