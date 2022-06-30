Bay Rivers Group Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.54.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.04 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

