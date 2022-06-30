Bay Rivers Group Sells 184 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 3.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $310.05 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

