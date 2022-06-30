Bay Rivers Group Sells 2,791 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 6.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $70.39 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03.

