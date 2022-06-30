Bay Rivers Group Trims Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group owned about 0.19% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.98 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

BGFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.