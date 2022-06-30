Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.86% from the company’s current price.

SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 334,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,321,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

