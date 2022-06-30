Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

BDC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $53.35. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Belden by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Belden by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

