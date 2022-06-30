Bella Protocol Price Tops $0.85 (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $40.64 million and approximately $43.52 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

