Berenberg Bank Trims Computacenter (LON:CCC) Target Price to GBX 3,250

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($34.97) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LON CCC opened at GBX 2,368 ($29.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,502.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,677.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,257 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,098 ($38.01).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

