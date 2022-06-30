Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $349.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

