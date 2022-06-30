Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $35.44 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,142 shares during the period. Hostess Brands makes up 3.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 1.17% of Hostess Brands worth $35,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

