Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $42.28 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up 3.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 1.70% of Air Transport Services Group worth $42,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 803,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

