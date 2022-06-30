Bernzott Capital Advisors Invests $10.22 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 256,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

