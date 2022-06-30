Bernzott Capital Advisors Invests $22.77 Million in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,766,000. HCI Group makes up 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 3.23% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.08 million, a P/E ratio of -175.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Watts bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,700.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

