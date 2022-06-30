Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

