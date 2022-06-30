Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.
BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
