Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.93) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.12) on Monday. Big Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 188.21 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £736.49 million and a P/E ratio of 57.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Big Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Daren John Morris bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($89,436.88).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.