Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 6.3%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.55 and last traded at $116.98. 15,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,836,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,660 shares of company stock worth $10,055,740 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

